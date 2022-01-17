A 40-year-old skier has been charged with manslaughter after a crash on the slopes of a French Alps resort killed a five-year-old British girl.

A 40-year-old British skier has been charged with manslaughter after a crash on the slopes of a French Alps resort killed a five-year-old British girl.

A SKIER has been charged with the manslaughter of a five-year-old British girl who died in a fatal accident on the slopes of an Alps resort.

The girl, known as Ophélie in the area, was allegedly in a lesson on the slopes when she was hit by a car.

The little girl was airlifted to the hospital, but she died tragically while still in the helicopter before arriving.

The tragic accident occurred around 11 a.m. on Saturday in Flaine, a ski resort in France’s eastern Haute-Savoie department.

The unidentified 40-year-old suspect has been detained in Bonnevile, eastern France.

Witnesses reported seeing him ski “at high speed” over “a slight bump” before colliding with the child.

The five-year-old was learning how to ski on the resort’s Blue beginner’s slope.

“The skier who was involved in the death has been charged with manslaughter,” a source close to the investigation said.

“He has been placed under judicial supervision and has been charged with a willful breach of safety obligations.”

The crime carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a £62,000 fine.

The man, a volunteer firefighter, had been “skiing at high speed,” according to Karline Bouisset, the public prosecutor in Bonneville.

Since Saturday, a dozen people have been interviewed “at length,” including direct witnesses to the tragedy, she said.

“The child was in single file behind the group and was about to make a right turn when she was violently hit by the skier approaching at high speed who tried in vain to avoid her,” Ms Bouisset explained.

The skier tried to help the child, who had been skiing with four other girls and boys, but she never regained consciousness and died on her way to the hospital around 1 p.m.

Ophélie lived in Geneva with her British parents, who also have a vacation home in Les Carroz, another Alpine ski resort.

The kids were skiing on the Serpentine Blue run in a group lesson run by France’s national ski school, ESF.

“We are actively looking for a psychologist who speaks English for the family, who have returned to Geneva,” said Jean-Paul Constant, the Mayor of nearb Arâches.

“They, like many others involved in this tragedy, are in shock.”

The criminal suspect is from Saint-Jeoire, and he is willing to help the authorities in any way he can.

The cause of death was to be determined by a post-mortem on Monday, but the results had not yet been made public.