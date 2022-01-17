A 40-year-old woman was assaulted by a jealous mother for LOOKING at her boyfriend, grabbing her ponytail and slamming her head against the ground.

Charlene Gregory, 40, confronted Oceania Armitt, 20, outside a shop after her partner informed her that the friend had made ”sexual remarks” toward him.

Gregory asked her, “Why are you looking at my boyfriend?” during the attack, before dragging Miss Armitt to the ground when she tried to flee.

Gregory then slammed her victim’s head against the pavement, grazing her and giving her a lump on her head.

Gregory, from Macclesfield, Cheshire, had a string of bad luck with boyfriends, with one of them ending up in prison for assaulting her.

Her most recent flame, who has yet to be identified, is said to have ”orchestrated” the attack on Miss Armitt.

Miss Armitt had gone out to get groceries on February 25th of last year when she was assaulted.

”She was going to a local shop when she saw the defendant and her boyfriend outside,” said prosecutor Nick Smart.

“She dialed 911 and was told to go to the hospital.”

She had a large lump on her head and grazing.”

“The morning after, Miss Gregory’s boyfriend came to the house to apologize for her behavior,” Mr Smart continued.

“The defendant was interviewed and stated that she believed Miss Armitt was flirting with her boyfriend and making sexual remarks on the night in question, and that she had asked her not to flirt.”

Gregory was ordered to pay Miss Armitt, a mother of two, £250 compensation at Stockport magistrates court after pleading guilty to assault.

She was also sentenced to eight weeks in jail, with an 18-month suspension.

The mother had previously been convicted of harassing another person, breaching a restraining order, and malicious communications.

“Prior to this incident, there was nothing this defendant had against the complainant,” her lawyer Peter Casson said in mitigation.

“In fact, they were associates or friends.”

However, she has been in a number of domestic and abusive relationships in recent years, and this incident was staged by her partner, who informed her that the complainant had been flirting with him.

