A 5-year-old boy dies after a tree falls on his home in DeKalb County, while his screaming mother is rescued.

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD boy died after a freak accident caused a tree to fall on his house.

Firefighters were able to save the boy’s mother, but the child was discovered dead after becoming trapped by the tree.

At around 5.40 a.m., a horrific incident occurred at a home in DeKalb County, Georgia.

“When they arrived, they heard a person screaming, and they were able to rescue a mother virtually unharmed,” Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“She had no injuries, but the child was no longer alive.”

He went on to say that the tree fell in the middle of the house, making recovery efforts more difficult.

The captain stated that crews will have to secure the structure before removing the child’s body.

“There’s a lot of devastation,” Daniels explained.

“All it did was split the house in half,” says the narrator.

The area is now under a wind advisory that will last until midday.

Officials are still investigating what caused the tree to fall, but heavy rains over the weekend saturated the ground.

In December, the Atlanta area received more than six inches of rain, with another 1.33 inches falling yesterday.

As snow and wintry mix blasted over the region overnight, wind gusts of up to 44 mph were recorded.

