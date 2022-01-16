A 5-year-old British girl was killed in a skiing accident in the French Alps.

A five-year-old British girl died in a skiing accident in the French Alps.

After hitting the child, a 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

A five-year-old British girl was killed when an adult skier collided with her in the French Alps, according to reports.

A skier careered into the child while she was having a lesson on the piste in Flaine, Haute Savoie, with four other children.

Prosecutors said she was “violently struck by a skier traveling at high speed who tried in vain to avoid her.”

The girl was flown to the hospital by helicopter, but she succumbed to her injuries.

The prosecutor said a 40-year-old man was arrested and is being questioned in custody on suspicion of manslaughter.

Witnesses described the skier, a volunteer firefighter, as “in a state of significant shock.”

On the side of the piste, he administered first aid, but she was declared dead at 1 p.m. en route to the hospital.

The accident occurred around 11 a.m. on a “blue” ski slope, which means it is suitable for beginners.

The ski lesson was given by the national ski school, Ecole du Ski Français (ESF), which is located about 50 miles from Geneva, where the girl is believed to live with her parents.

“The child was in a single file behind the group and was about to make a right turn when she was very violently hit by the skier arriving at high speed who tried in vain to avoid her,” the prosecutor overseeing the investigation said.

They went on to say that a manslaughter investigation had been opened because of the alleged “violation of an obligation of safety and prudence.”

The cause of death will be determined by an autopsy scheduled for Monday.

