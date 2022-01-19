A 52-year-old guest was horrified to discover’soiled knickers’ behind the bed in a popular hotel room.

‘Soiled knickers’ were discovered behind the bed in a popular hotel room by a 52-year-old guest.

A HOLIDAY INN GUEST was shocked to discover a pair of “soiled knickers” behind the bed in his room.

David Craig discovered the dingy find after leaving a budget hotel in Inverness, Scotland, and leaving his car keys behind the headboard.

The 52-year-old also found a “disgusting amount” of dust and old food while slamming the hotel’s hygiene standards.

He also claims that there were several signs that it “hadn’t been cleaned in a long time.”

According to the Daily Record, David, a mechanic, was in the area to see some old friends.

His trip, however, was “ruined” when he discovered the filthy underwear hidden beneath the bed.

“I dropped my keys down the back of the bed, where the headboard is,” he explained. “We booked a few nights away in Inverness to see some old friends, and on the morning of January 6, I dropped my keys down the back of the bed, where the headboard is.”

“When I pulled the bed out, I discovered a filthy pair of ladies’ underwear, as well as food shards and a disgusting amount of dust.”

“It was clear it hadn’t been touched in a long time.”

“We certainly didn’t expect such a room, especially with the virus circulating.”

The hotel’s website advertises “daily housekeeping” as one of its services.

However, David later requested a refund after raising concerns that cleaners aren’t properly cleaning rooms in between guests.

“The hotel staff were apologetic and switched our room, allowing us to stay for free,” he continued.

“They said they’d give me a refund, but they never did.”

“We’re not bothered by that, but people need to know what’s going on in hotels.”

“That part of the room has been completely overlooked.”

“You’d think it was a one-off if it had been nice and clean behind the bed and we had discovered a pair of underwear.”

“It completely ruined the rest of our vacation.”

Especially now, you’d expect the room to be spotless.”

Holiday Inn representatives have since apologized to David and admitted to a “lapse in standards.”

“Overall, the Holiday Inn Express Inverness has an excellent reputation for cleanliness, but there was a clear lapse in standards on this occasion,” an IHG spokeswoman said.

“The hotel apologized to the guest for the inconvenience, which was promptly resolved.”