A 6-year-old girl is Georgia’s youngest certified farmer.

A young lady from Georgia is making history.

She was named Georgia’s youngest certified farmer by the state’s governor at the age of six, according to reports, “and she has the proclamation to prove it.”

Kendall Rae Johnson, according to USA Today, is not only Georgia’s youngest certified farmer, but also the state’s youngest Black farmer.

Johnson’s “gift” for planting fruit and vegetable seeds, according to her website, began when she was three years old, when her great-grandmother Laura “Kate” Williams piqued her interest in watching things grow.

Johnson first learned about growing food when “her great-grandmother taught her to replant collard green stems in the dirt instead of throwing them away,” according to My Modern Met. The little girl was so excited when she realized the stems and other seeds she planted would grow and produce more food that she wanted to keep doing it.

“She started out in a patio garden, and the patio garden grew from a little bitty something to, by the time she turned four, we had a full-fledged garden in our backyard, and then we moved, and now she has a farm,” Johnson’s mother Ursula told Good Morning America.

Ursula Johnson, who homeschools her daughter, told 11 Alive News that every day begins in the backyard, where they talk about “everything from bugs to food security” in the garden.

“It fascinates her,” Ursula Johnson said.

So if she wants to do it, we’ll back her up,” according to the news source.

In addition to running her very real farming business, aGROWKulture, the young Atlanta farmer advocates for the farming industry across her state, according to Yahoo! Finance, and hopes to start composting in her backyard by creating an “outdoor agricultural science learning lab.”

The young farmer also stars in a YouTube cooking show called “Farm to Kitchen,” in which she cooks recipes using freshly grown vegetables from her garden with the help of a test kitchen chef from Georgia Grown.

