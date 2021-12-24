A 6-year-old Tube aficionado has become the youngest person to visit all 272 Underground stations.

A 6-year-old Tube-obsessed boy has become the youngest person to visit all 272 Underground stations.

After being photographed at every station along all 11 lines, Lewis Wing is waiting to hear from the Guinness Book of World Records.

On September 20, he went to the new Tube stations Battersea Power Station and Nine Elms for the first time.

Lewis stated, “It took about three or four years.”

“My favorite was Sudbury Town.”

It’s designed in the Charles Holden style.”

Lewis, who lives in east London and can see Tube trains coming and going from their depot, aspires to be the managing director of London Underground.

Official Transport for London (TfL) merchandise is displayed in his bedroom.

On his wardrobe is a classic red and blue Underground roundel bearing his name, as well as a handwritten note from his idol Geoff Marshall, who holds the record for visiting all Tube and National Rail stations.