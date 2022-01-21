A 61-year-old man was discovered dead on the grounds of Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

A 61-year-old man was discovered dead on the Glasgow Royal Infirmary grounds.

The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, according to Police Scotland, and a report will be filed with the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

Around 2:15 a.m. this morning (January 20), police were called to the hospital on Castle Street.

“A 61-year-old man was found dead within the grounds of Glasgow Royal Infirmary, Castle Street, Glasgow, around 2.15 a.m. on Thursday, 20 January 2022,” a Police Scotland spokesman said.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, and a report will be filed with the Procurator Fiscal as soon as possible.”