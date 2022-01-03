A 7-year-old boy in need of a heart transplant is cared for by his healthy twin brother.

A 7-year-old boy who requires a heart transplant is cared for by his healthy twin brother.

Tommy Manley is healthy, while Billy Manley has a one-in-a-million condition.

When the boys were playing football, Billy’s mother Rebecca, 44, noticed he was always out of breath.

He also had chest infections, which were initially misdiagnosed as asthma.

He had restrictive cardiomyopathy, which causes the heart muscle to stiffen, causing it to enlarge and press against his lungs, according to tests.

“Tommy is like a protector,” Rebecca, who lives with the twins’ father Gavin in Cardiff, said.

“When he first arrived at Great Ormond Street Hospital, he sat in his brother’s chair and said, ‘I’ll look after him.’

“He always wants to Facetime Billy when he’s away because he loves hugging him.”

They do have disagreements, but they are very close.”

