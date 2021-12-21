A 78-year-old pensioner lashes out at his next-door neighbor after a row over a’messy’ bungalow, blaming Covid and health issues.

A 78-year-old pensioner lashes out at his next-door neighbor after a fight over a’messy’ bungalow, blaming Covid and health problems.

Peter Chidgey, 69, slammed the owner of the semi-detached bungalow in Tiverton, Devon, yesterday, but Derek Harris, 78, claims he couldn’t care for it due to health issues.

Mr Chidgey, a former service engineer, has lived at the property for 34 years with his wife and claims that overgrown bushes and shrubs in the garden have taken over his home.

Mr Harris, a retired local government employee, has now accepted responsibility for the property’s state.

“I am to blame,” he told MailOnline.

It’ll be taken care of.

It’s only a question of time.

The virus has had a difficult time in recent years.

“I am nearly 80 years old and in poor health.

With the virus circulating, you don’t want to take any chances, especially since I’ve had a number of health issues.”

“It has always been my intention to sell the property,” he added.

Trying to figure it out has been extremely difficult.

It was possible that it would be sold at auction.

“I was planning to sell it at auction, but they gave me a fortnight to finish the work, which I couldn’t do due to the virus.”

“I have high blood pressure and cholesterol, which are both cancer risk factors for me.”

When you’re my age and there’s the Covid virus around, you don’t take any chances.”

Mr Chidgey has made the sensational claim that he would rather live next to squatters who would “look after it.”

Mr Harris, on the other hand, claims that it got to this point because he was forced to leave his home.

“I had to move out because I had to look after my elderly mother,” he explained.

She died after a while, but I used to go to the house every two weeks to check everything over while my mother was ill and after she died.

“It’ll be sorted out, but with the lockdown it’s been ‘You shouldn’t do this and you shouldn’t do that,’ but with my age and health concerns, I just haven’t gotten around to it.”

“I’m not sure why he hasn’t just sold up,” Mr Chidgey said previously.

He last came to see us about two years ago.

I offered to help him with maintenance, but he was uninterested.

“Its roof has holes in it, and it bothers me a lot when I’m in the back garden.”

“Neighbors here are also fed up.

