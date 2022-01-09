A 9-year-old boy catches a WW1 bomb with a magnet fisher and brings it home.

When a nine-year-old boy was given a magnet fisher for Christmas, he nearly set off an explosion when he brought home an unexploded World War One bomb.

At a canal near his home, William Hartley was putting his gift to the test with his grandfather Nick when he pulled out a foot-long metal tube.

When they got closer, they realized it was a World War One artillery shell, and William was so excited that he decided to bring it home to show his father.

However, a concerned neighbor suggested it might be live, prompting the family to contact the police, who dispatched the bomb squad.

“The magnet fisher was the first thing he wanted for Christmas, and he was desperate to get out and use it,” Andrew said.

“They’d gone to the canal, and he was sending me pictures of what he’d caught.”

“Then he called me and said he was on his way home but couldn’t get it in.”

“We waited outside and could see him with this bomb, and I was just wondering if he should be bringing it home!”

Andrew hid the bomb in the garage of his Lancaster home before calling in the Royal Logistics Corps Army Bomb Disposal Team from Chester.

“They came and looked at it and asked us to leave the area,” he said.

The top part of the bomb was a timer that had not detonated, so the bomb squad took it away to destroy it themselves.

William, according to Andrew, couldn’t wait to get back to primary school after the holidays and tell everyone about his discovery.

“He’ll never forget this Christmas,” he said.