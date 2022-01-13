A 90-year-old Newport couple is closing in on a 40-year goal of raising £1 million for Cancer Research.

A Newport couple, aged 90 and 88, is closing in on a 40-year goal of raising £1 million for Cancer Research.

Since their daughter’s chemotherapy treatment, Michael and Bridget Locke have been supporters of the organization.

After more than 40 years of support for Cancer Research, a couple from Newport says reaching their £1 million fundraising goal would be “icing on the cake.”

According to the BBC, Michael, 90, and Bridget Locke, 88, began raising money for Cancer Research after their daughter Sally was diagnosed with cancer in the 1980s.

After raising £960,000 through a variety of activities and events, such as coffee mornings, charity walks, and raffles, they are almost at the £1 million mark.

To help them reach their goal, Mr Locke sold over 2,000 jars of homemade marmalade.

Mr Locke told the BBC, “It’s given me something to do, rather than just vegetate doing nothing but golf.”

Mr Locke’s 90th birthday was approaching, and the couple had hoped to reach their £1 million goal by then, but the pandemic disrupted several of their fundraising plans.

“I had drawn a graph of what we were raising when I was 87 and said if I live to be 90 and can still add up, we should be able to get to £1 million,” the former architect said.

“However, the pandemic nearly put an end to everything.”

We’re dead set on getting there.

“It will be the cherry on top.”

Mr Locke said the pandemic “has been worrying over the last few years,” but that “cancer will still have to be beaten” once it is over.

With the majority of Covid-19 restrictions lifted, the couple’s annual golf tournament is set to return this summer.

It has raised approximately £15,000 in the past.

Mr Locke, who received an MBE in 2007 for services to Cancer Research, sees the honor as a collective effort.

“The M represents me, Mike, the B represents Bridget, and the E represents everyone else who assisted,” he told the BBC.

Newport couple, 90 and 88, close in on 40-year target to raise £1m for Cancer Research