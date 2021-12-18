A ‘airborne operation’ is carried out in eastern Syria by US-led coalition forces.

Coalition forces allegedly kidnapped civilians during the operation, according to state media.

Syria, DEIR-EZ-ZOR

Local sources told Anadolu Agency that US-led coalition forces carried out an airborne operation in Al-Busayrah, Syria’s eastern Deir-ez-Zor province, early Monday.

The YPGPKK terror group controls Al-Busayrah city.

According to the sources, coalition warplanes flew over Al-Busayrah early Monday and dropped dozens of soldiers on the city.

Following the landing, sounds of a one-hour-long shooting were heard in the city, according to sources.

Coalition forces kidnapped a number of civilians during the operation, according to the Syrian regime’s news agency, SANA.

Since late 2014, the international coalition has conducted airdrops and raids on cities and towns in eastern Syria in search of DaeshISIS members.

Ibrahim Mukhtar penned this piece.