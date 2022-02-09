A ‘alarmed’ pupil who saw them in a Premier Inn room together reported a PE teacher, 23, who ‘had sex’ with a pupil, 18.

Former headteacher David Nicholls drove to the Premier Inn to find Melissa Tweedie, then 23, and was greeted by six students who thought she was in the same room as the lad.

After arriving at the hotel in Glasgow, he called Miss Tweedie, who claimed she was at home and refused to send her location when he requested it.

But the next day, at Glennifer High School in Paisley, Renfrewshire, the student approached Mr Nicholls and told him they had sex.

Miss Tweedie is accused of partying with students at their school prom at Glasgow’s SWG3 nightclub before accompanying them back to the hotel in June 2017.

“She appeared absolutely fine and compos mentis at SWG3,” Mr Nicholls told the panel.

“I later learned from senior staff that she was becoming too familiar with a particular senior student.”

“One of the senior boys called me at 1:45 a.m.

“The boy who answered the phone seemed concerned and stated that Miss Tweedie was staying at the hotel.

“He appeared to be quite agitated.

“When I entered the foyer, I was greeted by six students, including the Head Boy and Deputy Head Girl, who appeared concerned and informed me that a member of staff was in the hotel.”

“Hotel staff inquired about the age of the individuals involved, and after confirming that they were of legal age, they stated that it was not their problem.”

When she was told she was being suspended pending an investigation, he said she burst into tears.

Following the allegations, Miss Tweedie, who now works as a yoga instructor in Dubai, faces being struck off the General Teaching Council for Scotland’s register.

The incident was reported to Police Scotland, who looked into it at the time.

They discovered no evidence of criminal behavior.

The case will be heard again.