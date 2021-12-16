A baby girl died just hours after her parents were informed that she would be able to begin a new cancer treatment.

A baby girl died just hours after her parents were informed that she could begin new cancer treatment.

Jessica Gibson, a beautiful little girl from East Kilbride, died just months after being diagnosed with a brain tumor, leaving her parents, Gillian and Andrew, devastated.

A baby girl died just hours after her parents learned that new cancer treatment had been approved for her.

Jessica Gibson lost her battle for life last week, leaving her mother Gillian and father Andrew devastated.

The nine-month-old, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor only a few months ago, was scheduled to receive Trametinib, a cancer growth inhibitor that targets proteins and slows the growth of harmful cells, according to the Daily Record.

“Jessica’s oncologist called last night to say that Novartis has approved her application for Trametinib,” Gillian, 36, wrote on Facebook.

“It’s impossible to express how happy we are – it’s the best news we’ve ever received.”

“Now all we have to do is wait for Novartis to send the medicine, which we hope will arrive soon.”

“It’s the best early Christmas present I’ve ever received.”

But, sadly, the East Kilbride mother shared the heartbreaking news that her daughter Jessica had died just months after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

“Our incredible little princess Jessica passed away,” Gillian explained.

“As with everything, and in true ‘Jessica style,’ this has taken us all by surprise, and we are all devastated.

“We all adore you, baby girl, and there will never be a moment when we don’t think of you.”

Jessica was diagnosed with pilocytic astrocytoma, a brain and spinal cord tumor, when she was four months old, after her mother Gillian and father Andrew, 49, became concerned when her right eye began moving rapidly from side to side.

Jessica’s weight began to drop soon after her GP referral to the hospital, and she was admitted to Wishaw General Hospital in Lanarkshire on July 29.

Jessica was then taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow for an emergency MRI scan, where her parents learned that she had a large mass in her brain as well as smaller tumors.

