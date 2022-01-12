A baby who survived a helicopter crash was being transported from central Pennsylvania to a hospital in Philadelphia.

A baby who had survived a helicopter crash was being transported from central Pennsylvania to a hospital in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS) published a story by Ellie Rushing, Ximena Conde, and Oona Goodin-Smith.

12—A medical helicopter carrying a 2-month-old baby crashed Tuesday in a Drexel Hill residential neighborhood, officials said, but the four passengers were unharmed thanks to the pilot’s “miracle” landing.

According to local authorities and the Federal Aviation Administration, a LifeNet medevac helicopter transporting the baby girl to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia went down at 12:55 p.m.

The chopper, a Eurocopter EC135 owned by Air Methods, left Hagerstown, Maryland, at 10:29 a.m., according to flight transportation logs.

At 12:05 p.m., it made a pit stop at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital in Chambersburg, Franklin County, before continuing on to Philadelphia.

The plane began having problems about 45 minutes later while flying over Route 1, according to Upper Darby Township Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt.

According to Tim Boyce, director of Delaware County’s Department of Emergency Services, the pilot searched for a landing spot, gliding lower and lower overhead for about a mile before plummeting.

At Bloomfield Avenue and Burmont Road, the unit fell and “slammed violently” into the street, then skidded into the side of Drexel Hill United Methodist Church, according to Boyce.

The others on board, including the pilot, nurse, and medic, were able to crawl out of the helicopter and did not sustain life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Officials said the baby was taken to CHOP by ambulance and was in stable condition.

The pilot, who had sustained more serious injuries, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and was in stable condition.

Medical attention was not required for the nurse or medic.

“It’s truly a miracle that no one was killed and that the pilot was able to keep the helicopter under control,” said Monica Taylor, chair of the Delaware County Council, who was on the scene on Tuesday, the region’s coldest day in three years.

“We have no information on how the crash occurred,” said Derrick Sawyer, chief of the Upper Darby Township Fire Department. “However, I will tell you that [the pilot]did an excellent job of landing that helicopter without bringing down any telephone poles, damaging any structures, and no loss of life.”