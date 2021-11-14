A ‘Bachelor’ alum, Ben Higgins, married Jessica Clarke.

Jessica Clarke, a ‘Bachelor’ alum, married Ben Higgins.

Ben Higgins married Jessica Clarke, his longtime love, in a romantic ceremony at The Estate in Cherokee Dock near Nashville, Tennessee. Former ‘Bachelor’ Ben Higgins: Faith will get me through my breakdown Former ‘Bachelor’ Ben Higgins is ‘figuring out life’ after a ‘breakdown’ ‘Bachelor’ star Ben Higgins took pills from his grandfather during a previous addiction struggle

Saturday, according to People.

“I am so excited,” Higgins, 32, told the outlet. “We have a lot to look forward to.”

Higgins, in a tuxedo, looked dashing, while Clark, 25, looked stunning in an Anne Barge gown.

According to the outlet, the couple wrote their own vows and the ceremony included âWinnie the Poohâ quotes hand-picked by the couple. All guests were also required to be vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend the event.

The couple’s big day was attended by several members of “Bachelor” Nation, as was expected.

Nick Viall, Becca Kufrin, Thomas Jacobs, Jared Haibon, and Ashley Iaconetti served as groomsmen, and Nick Viall, Becca Kufrin, Thomas Jacobs, Jared Haibon, and Ashley Iaconetti were present when the lovebirds said “I do.”

Jessica Clarke, a “Bachelor” alum, was discovered on social media in 2018.

Clarke, who owns a gym, gushed on Instagram about her future husband.

prior to taking the first step down the aisle

Just days before their wedding, she told People, âBen doesn’t just make me want to be a better person; he actually makes me а better person.â

âHe inspires me to believe in all of my dreams and goals.

I had never imagined having a partner who accepted every facet of my personality.

Higgins proposed to his girlfriend in March 2020, in front of their respective families.

Higgins revealed on Instagram in April 2020, just one month after getting engaged, that he and Clarke were sleeping in separate beds at her parents’ home in Nashville.

âRight now, she has a bedroom upstairs at her parents’ house, and I’m in the downstairs,â Higgins explained to âBachelorâ alum Viall, adding that it was a ârespect level.â Higgins joined the Bachelor franchise in 2015 as one of the…

