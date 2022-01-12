Harmony Montgomery’s home had a ‘bad odor,’ prompting 16 police concerns about her safety.

Harmony Montgomery’s home had a ‘bad odor,’ prompting cops to raise 16 concerns about her safety.

Harmony Montgomery’s home had a ‘bad odor,’ prompting cops to raise 16 concerns about her safety.

A “VERY bad odor” emanated from the home where a missing seven-year-old girl lived with her father before she vanished, according to police.

Adam Montgomery, who was arrested in connection with his daughter Harmony’s disappearance in 2019, was preparing to leave his home in Manchester, New Hampshire when the foul odor was discovered.

Harmony was last seen in the area in October 2019, but her whereabouts were unknown until the final week of December 2021.

Manchester police and other law enforcement agencies arrested Adam and Harmony’s stepmother Kayla just two weeks after the new year began.

Adam allegedly told his brother that he “bashed (Harmony) around the house,” forced her to scrub the toilet with her toothbrush, and stood in the corner for hours during a drug relapse, according to the probable cause affidavit filed before his arrest.

Harmony was given to him in February 2019 and he lived at 77 Gilford St. until May 2020, according to property records.

The odor was discovered by officers who were called to the home by a neighbor who saw an open door and thought it had been kicked in, according to the police report obtained by The Sun through a records request.

“There hasn’t been a knock at the door.”

“It appears that someone moved out and left the door open,” the police report says.

“My name is Adam Montgomery,” says the narrator.

It was simply a matter of taking a deep breath.

“The room was filled with a foul odor.”

According to documents obtained by The Sun, police were called to the Montgomerys’ home at least 16 times between January 2019 and January 2020.

Other reports detailed alleged domestic fights, neighbors’ concerns about alleged child and animal abuse, and the state of the house.

Crystal Sorely, Harmony’s biological mother, spoke out about the situation earlier this week and sent a message to her daughter.

“Good morning, little one,” she says.

Please know that I have never stopped looking for you and will not stop fighting until I find you, okay?” she told NBC10Boston.

“You keep your head up, and Mommy is right here to support you.”

“I’m completely smitten!”

The most pressing question remains unanswered: where has Harmony Montgomery gone?

Blair and Jonathon Miller, Harmony’s adoptive parents, and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg have declared “emergency rescue mode.”

Harmony is still alive, according to the Millers, who previously told The Sun in an exclusive interview that they were doing everything they could to find their son…

In a nutshell, this is Infosurhoy’s latest news.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]