A bank robber in Michigan decides to sell his getaway vehicle and unwittingly agrees to a police test drive.

When a bank robber in Michigan decides to sell his getaway vehicle, he unwittingly agrees to a police test drive.

He was on the verge of getting away with it.

A bank robber in Michigan decided to sell his getaway vehicle, only to be apprehended when the person who expressed interest in purchasing it turned out to be the cops.

Ali Hussein Farhat, a Garden City resident, decided to sell his 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche on social media, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

The police were quickly drawn to the pick-up truck because it appeared to be the same vehicle used by a man who robbed a Chase Bank in Rochester Hills on New Year’s Eve.

According to Click On Detroit, cops pretended to be interested in the vehicle by scheduling a test drive at a gas station on Tuesday, Jan.

11

He was arrested there, and after searching the vehicle, police were able to find evidence that supported their suspicions that Hussein was the robber.

“I’m proud of our team and the work they did to find this bank robber,” says Sheriff Michael Bouchard of Oakland County.

“I’m sure it’s a relief to those who were terrified to death during the robbery that day.”

He is now off the streets and will face charges.”

For either an armed robbery or a bank robbery charge, the penalty is up to life in prison.