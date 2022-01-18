A bear has been seen wandering around a neighborhood in central Pennsylvania.

A bear has been spotted wandering around a central Pennsylvania neighborhood.

Lower Allen Township police are requesting that residents keep an eye out for a black bear that has been seen in the area this week.

Around 10 p.m., the bear was spotted.

According to police, the incident occurred on Monday near Maple Avenue.

In the Bethany Village neighborhood, sightings were also reported in yards.

One property was damaged by the bear, according to police.

Lower Allen police are asking anyone who sees the bear to call 717-238-9676.

Do not feed the animal or approach it.

According to police, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is aware of the situation and is taking “adequate action.”

