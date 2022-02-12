A bereaved family of four has been split for months between the United Kingdom and Cyprus due to a pending EU settled status application.

Due to confusion about his wife’s immigration status, an EU citizen with settled status who has been separated from his wife and toddler for nearly two months said the ordeal has left his family crying nonstop.

Savvas Pierides, a Greek Cypriot from Essex, and his four-year-old son have been forced to stay in the UK, while his Dominican Republic-born wife Alba Solano, 33, and their two-year-old son have been stranded in Cyprus after she was denied boarding a plane home due to ongoing issues with her settled status application.

The situation is causing the family ongoing “pain and stress,” according to Mr Pierides, and has resulted in the family losing their dream home, as well as having an impact on their eldest child’s academic performance.

The family had traveled to Cyprus in late November to see Mr Pierides’ mother, who had undergone heart surgery.

Ms Solano was told at the Larnaca Airport departure gates in early December that she did not have valid immigration status to travel to the UK.

She was forced to stay in Cyprus with her two-year-old son, Ares, after she was unable to board the flight.

Mr Pierides took his eldest son, Christos, to Cyprus for just under two weeks before Christmas to reunite with Ms Solano and Ares, but they had to return on 2 January, leaving his wife and toddler in Limassol.

“It’s a very stressful, extremely unpleasant situation.”

“Every day, the school asks what’s going on – they feel sorry for us, for my son,” Mr Pierides explained.

“Taking him to school is a nightmare; he thinks we’re going to the airport, so he starts crying when we arrive.”

“My wife is inconsolably upset.”

I miss my [eldest]son, I miss my wife, she misses her [eldest]son, and he misses his brother.”

Despite the fact that Mr Pierides was granted settled status, his wife’s application was denied twice.

On the 15th of December, she won an appeal against the Home Office’s second rejection, but she was told she needed a Biometric Residence Card.

Devastated family of four split between UK and Cyprus for months over pending EU settled status application