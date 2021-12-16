A bill to overhaul Pennsylvania’s probation system has reached the same stage as last year, requiring House approval.

The bill to overhaul Pennsylvania’s probation system has reached the same point as last year, requiring House approval.

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Senate approved legislation on Wednesday to overhaul how probation is handled in an effort to prevent people from being stuck on an endless probation cycle or being sent back to jail for minor infractions.

The bill now moves to the House of Representatives, where a previous Senate bill died last year without a vote.

The bill, which is part of a nationwide review of probation and parole policies, aims to limit the length of probation sentences and the circumstances in which a non-violent offender on probation can be sent to jail.

Probation sentences are not limited by state law, and critics claim that non-violent offenders are frequently incarcerated for technical violations that aren’t crimes, disrupting their families and employment.

They claim that racial minorities are disproportionately affected.

The bill, according to Nikil Saval, D-Philadelphia, makes improvements, such as prohibiting courts from punishing someone for not paying fines or court costs if they are unable to pay them.

However, a new set of requirements, according to Saval, could negate the bill’s benefits, and the bill still lacks key elements of probation reform, such as a cap on the length of a probation sentence and the requirement that probation terms be automatically terminated.

According to federal statistics, Pennsylvania has one of the highest rates of people supervised in the community.

After spending most of his adult life on probation, including stints in jail for technical violations, rapper Meek Mill’s conviction in a drug and gun case in Philadelphia was overturned by a court.

Probation review conferences would be required under the bill after certain periods of time, such as three years for a misdemeanor and five years for a felony.

Defendants are given the presumption that their probation will not end unless they pose a threat to public safety, have not completed certain treatment, or have not paid restitution in certain circumstances.

Probation may also be terminated by a judge.

For good behavior, probation review cases can be held sooner, and the bill repeals a provision — a probation…

