A billionaire’s £38 million superyacht SINKS a gas tanker in the Bahamas after a terrifying crash.

On Christmas Eve, the Utopia IV, a yacht owned by retail magnate JR Ridinger, rammed the tanker Tropic Breeze off the coast of New Providence Island.

The tanker is seen crashing to the ocean floor and the crew members boarding life boats in the aftermath of the collision.

“The catastrophic force of the collision pierced the stern of the tanker, causing the tanker to sink to the ocean floor at an estimated depth of 2,000 feet,” according to Maritime Management, which owns the Tropic Breeze.

All “non-persistent materials,” such as liquefied petroleum gas, marine gas, and automotive gas, “are lighter than water and will evaporate if exposed to surface air,” according to the researchers.

The Amara, a second superyacht, passed the sinking ship and rescued the crew members.

The speed at which the Utopia collided with the tanker is unknown.

“A formal investigation into the incident has begun, and the Department of Environmental Health is also looking into the environmental impact.”

The Bahamas Ministry of Transport and Housing said in a statement that “these activities are currently underway.”

The 207-foot Utopia IV was built in 2018 at the Rossinavi shipyard in Italy and is powered by Rolls Royce engines.

It sleeps 12 people and features designer brands like Hermes and Armani on the interior.

A jacuzzi and a pool with a glass bottom are also available in the owner’s quarters.

The tanker was inspected this month, according to Maritime Management, and “was found by the authorities to be fully compliant with all national and international safety and vessel integrity standards.”

“It has been determined that the tanker cannot be safely salvaged due to the depth of the ocean at the sinking location,” they said.

Mr. Ridinger, the 65-year-old CEO of Market America and Shop.com, was not on the yacht at the time of the accident.

In July 2020, Mr. Ridinger and his wife Loren listed their West Chelsea duplex apartment, which was close to their ship’s parking space at Chelsea Piers, for sale.