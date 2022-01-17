A blazingly clever Fleabag parody, Liz Kingsman: One-Woman Show, Soho Theatre, review

Review of Liz Kingsman’s One-Woman Show at the Soho Theatre: a brilliantly funny Fleabag parody

In a sparklingly mischievous, formidably assured show, the comedian skewers the messy woman trope.

It’s hard to write about Liz Kingsman’s One-Woman Show.

It’s such a blazingly clever skewering of the clichéd narratives around women’s lives that you become hyper aware of your own lazy turns of phrase. It’s a parody of the “messy woman” archetype established by Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag (think directionless twenty- or thirtysomethings with a lot of sex but little self-worth), and it’s such a blazingly clever skewer

For another, the words that come to mind when you think of it are similar to those that come to mind when you think of Fleabag et al: the show, which is now in its second sold-out run at Soho Theatre, is hilarious, unflinching, and tells deep emotional truths, though admittedly more about women’s paths to artistic success than masturbation.

Kingsman, best known as one-third of the fantastic sketch group Massive Dad, portrays a warped version of herself performing a solo show about a “woman stumbling through her twenties in a fiercely honest, darkly funny way” (ring any bells?).

It begins with Kingsman, who appears to be out of character, having a nervous conversation with a member of the theatre’s staff.

The penny drops that this is part of the parody as well, as she informs the audience that the evening’s show will be filmed for a hotshot TV producer and narcissistically wonders when she’ll be “discovered.”

As Kingsman unleashes a sparklingly mischievous set that relentlessly comments on its own performance, a meta-soaked masterpiece begins.

We soon transition into Kingsman’s character’s show, Wildfowl, which is about a Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust employee with a wacky love life.

The nameless (obviously) antiheroine overshares about her menstrual cup, punches charity workers because “we don’t have to be likable anymore,” and has a lot of casual sex, ideally in positions from which she can “still narrate” in Kingsman.

When it comes to articulating the show’s central argument, her character’s straight-talking Australian colleague Dana does the heavy lifting: in their ubiquity, “messy woman” narratives have become the sort of oversimplified take on womanhood that they once pushed back against.

“Perhaps it’s just playing into old stereotypes about women being insecure,” Dana muses.

When Kingsman appears, the best – and most uncomfortable – moment occurs.

