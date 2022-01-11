A blind retiree from Dauphin County died in a fire, but he remained an important part of the rural community.

A blind retiree from Dauphin County was a vital member of the rural community.

After 2 a.m., I was awakened.

Nancy Bender was getting ready for bed on Monday when she heard a bang outside her home in Middle Paxton Township.

When she went outside, she noticed flames coming from her next-door neighbor Craig Main’s house.

She summoned her husband, who witnessed the incident and dialed 911.

They quickly noticed the house was completely engulfed in flames.

Local fire departments arrived at the home in the 100 block of Landshill Lane around 2:30 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.

They discovered 69-year-old Main’s body after the fire was put out.

Police have not released any information on a possible cause of the fire as of Monday, but have stated that it was not suspicious.

The state police fire marshal is looking into it.

When the Dauphin-Middle Paxton Fire Department arrived, 95 percent of the house had already been destroyed.

A member of the Dauphin Fire Department and members of the Progress Fire Company were able to gain access to the home’s bedroom.

The search crew had to bail out of the back of the house after the conditions in the house changed after a few minutes, according to Dauphin-Middle Paxton.

One of their firefighters was taken to the hospital with burns, according to Progress Fire Company.

According to his neighbors, Main had lived in the house for over 30 years.

He had raised his three children there, but as a retiree, he had recently lived alone in the home.

This was an achievement in and of itself because Main had gone blind, according to his neighbor, but he was adamant about sticking to his routines.

One of Main’s neighbors described her as “happy-go-lucky” and “extremely intelligent.”

Always ready to lend a hand around the house.

Everywhere he went, Main was known to count his steps.

Main was seen by Nancy Bender and other neighbors as he walked to a local club, where he would spend his time.

People would pick him up and drop him off when they saw him on their way, according to Bender.

The neighborhood, according to Bender, “helps each other out.”

