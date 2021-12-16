A blood-soaked man was discovered’stabbed in the heart’ inside a Glasgow flat, according to a murder trial.

A blood-soaked man was discovered inside a Glasgow flat with a stab wound to the heart, according to a murder trial.

After being called to the scene in Govan’s Summertown Path, witness PC Gary Hutchison told the jury at Glasgow High Court how he tried to save Jamie McGready’s life.

On August 31, last year, PC Gary Hutchison was dispatched to a property in Summertown Path, Govan, shortly after midnight.

A woman outside directed him and a colleague to the ground floor flat before they entered the living room.

“There was a male lying on the floor covered in blood,” PC Hutchison recalled the scene today in Glasgow’s High Court.

“At least one person appeared to be kneeling and performing CPR.

“There were a couple of bloody pools.”

He was not breathing (the man on the floor).

“There were two distinct puncture or stab wounds,” says the narrator.

The most obvious was in the center of the chest, where the heart would be.

“At that point, I assumed control of CPR.”

The officer testified as the first witness in Reece Sweeney’s 22-year-old trial.

He denies repeatedly striking Jamie McGready, 33, on the body with a knife or similar object at the property, killing him.

Mr McGready is said to have died at the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital as a result of his injuries.

Prosecutor Bill McVicar asked PC Hutchison if he had ever performed CPR.

The officer agreed, later learning that the man had died while being transported to the hospital in an ambulance.

Following that, Sweeney’s QC Donald Findlay interrogated PC Hutchison.

“By the time you got there, he was in a very bad condition?” the defense attorney asked.

“Yes,” said the constable.

The case is still being heard by Lord Boyd.