A body was discovered on the University of Maryland’s campus.

The body of a student has been discovered on the campus of the University of Maryland.

MARYLAND’S COLLEGE PARK is a small town in the state of Maryland.

(AP) — Police are investigating after a man was discovered dead on campus at the University of Maryland College Park.

According to a news release from university police, officers were dispatched to the area of a parking garage along Mowatt Lane on Tuesday morning for a report of a man lying in the grass.

On the scene, the man was pronounced dead.

Detectives are looking into it, but there is no known threat to the campus, according to the police.

The man’s family has been notified of his death.

The cause of death is being investigated through an autopsy.

