A bomb scare near Glasgow prompts a road closure due to concerns about an “unexploded wartime device.”

A bomb scare near Glasgow has resulted in a road closure due to concerns about an “unexploded wartime device.”

Following the discovery of an “unexploded bomb,” which was later determined to be a gas canister, the off and onslips westbound on the A8 were closed at Shawhead Flyover.

Following a bomb scare, police were forced to close two sliproads near Glasgow today (January 24).

Officers were called to a location near the A8 in Shawhead, Coatbridge, at 2:45 p.m. after the discovery of an unexploded wartime device.

The on and off ramp from the A725 to the A8 has been closed as a precaution, with Traffic Scotland advising motorists to seek alternate routes.

However, after the EOD (Explosives Ordnance Disposal) team arrived, it was determined that the item, which was identified as a gas canister, posed no threat to the public.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

Around 6:25 p.m., the sliproads reopened to traffic.

“Police were called around 2.45pm on Monday, 24 January, following the discovery of what was thought to be an unexploded wartime device near the A8, Shawhead, Coatbridge,” a Police Scotland spokeswoman said.

“The Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team arrived, and after a thorough examination, it was determined that the item, which was identified as a gas canister, posed no threat to the public.”

“The A725 to A8 on/off ramp, which was closed as a precaution at the time, is now open.”