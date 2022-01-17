A bomb squad was dispatched to the Upper Allen Twp. neighborhood after a ‘possible explosive’ was discovered.

A “possible explosive” was discovered early Monday afternoon in Upper Allen Township’s Winding Hills neighborhood, prompting an ongoing “police incident.”

The discovery was made on 600 Keswick Court, according to a Cumberland County 911 dispatcher.

The dispatcher stated that there is no danger to the public, but that people should avoid the area.

Local police units were awaiting backup from the Pennsylvania State Police.

The dispatcher said the bomb squad was from the State Police.

The dispatcher was unable to say whether the possible explosive was discovered inside or outside a residence.

The incident is still going on, and INFOSURHOY will keep you updated all afternoon.