A borough in Central Pennsylvania is on the verge of becoming the first in the state to repeal LGBTQ protections.

A borough in central Pennsylvania is on the verge of becoming the first to repeal anti-discrimination laws that protect residents from discrimination based on their sexual orientation, ethnicity, or gender identity.

Chambersburg Borough Council plans to vote on rescinding the anti-discrimination ordinance on Monday, just four months after it was ratified by the borough in October.

Proponents of the ordinance claim that the borough council’s newly installed conservative majority is wielding its power, invoking the idea of a voter mandate to overturn an ordinance that was thoroughly vetted and researched last year.

“I don’t know of any reasons for repealing it other than a political move,” said Alice Elia, a Democrat who served as president of the Chambersburg borough council.

“This is not a topic that should be politicized.”

It’s a question of justice and ensuring that everyone in our community is protected equally.

It shouldn’t be a partisan issue, or one that divides Democrats and Republicans.

This is something we should all be concerned about.”

The ordinance, which protects gay, transgender, and genderqueer people from discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations, was passed by the council’s Democratic majority in October.

The council’s political makeup, on the other hand, changed after the November municipal election, when a 7-3 Republican majority was elected.

Allen Coffman, a Republican and the newly elected president of the borough council, is adamant about why he opposes the ordinance.

“I believe that all of us who ran for council in this election received a mandate from the people,” he said.

“When we were campaigning, we talked to a lot of people who didn’t like this ordinance at all.

I’m not sure how the vote will go, but I have a good idea.”

Last year, the council led a three-month fact-finding and investigation process.

The procedure was open to the public.

“I felt it was a very open, very educational process,” Elia said.

“It wasn’t rushed in any way.”

The council revoked a measure that would have created a commission to oversee discrimination complaints shortly after the new members were installed, instead voting in favor of repealing the ordinance.

“It was a bit of a gamble…

