A brand new £250,000 Ferrari 488 was left a burned-out wreck in a crash that killed the driver the same night he bought it, according to terrifying photos.

A brand new £250,000 Ferrari 488 was left a burned-out wreck in a crash that killed the driver the same night he bought it, according to photos.

Tzortzis Monoyios, a 45-year-old Greek businessman, was killed at the scene of the horrific crash in Voula, a suburb of Athens.

The man, who owns two clothing stores on the Greek island of Mykonos, had only recently purchased the powerful sports car and had driven only 3km (2 miles) before losing control and swerving off the road.

Tzortzis’ body was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a Voula morgue.

Athina Kontopanou, his wife, was in the car with him at the time.

Greek singer Stan, who was driving behind the car and witnessed the tragedy, rescued her from the burning wreckage.

The Ferrari is engulfed in flames in a shocking video published by the Greek news site Iefimerida.

His wife is able to flee, but only for a few meters before collapsing in front of the vehicle.

Tzortzis, then a 23-year-old Computer Science student, appeared on the Greek version of the reality show “The Wall” in 2003.

According to Famagusta News, he stole the show because of his demeanor and appearance.

He also began a passionate relationship with fellow contestant Sissy Giannakopoulou, which ended shortly after the show ended.

Tzortzis grew up on Mykonos and returned to open his own branded clothing stores there, which he called ‘Georgey.’

His sister Katerina Monogiou is a member of the New Democracy Party, and he and Athina have two children.

On Grigoris Arnaoutoglou’s “The 2Night Show” in 2020, she talked about her brother publicly for the first time.

“My dad was very strict, a puritan,” she said of their Mykonos childhoods.

If I wasn’t accompanied by my mother or brother during my adolescence, there was no way out.”

A number of people have left heartfelt comments on her most recent Instagram post, dated January 2, expressing their condolences.

One user expressed his condolences by writing, “My sincere condolences.”

“I am deeply sorry for this trying time in your life.

Another person added, “courage.”

“Your brother was a wonderful person! Forever in our hearts!” said a third.

Police believe no other vehicles were involved in the collision, but they are reviewing camera footage from the scene to figure out what happened that night.