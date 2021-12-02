A brazen cyclist’steals’ a woman’s clothing package from her DOORSTEP.

A woman in Derby captured video of a man she claims stole a package containing a valuable designer hat that had been left at her front door.

The parcel was delivered to Iren Dexter’s home in Chaddesden by DHL, but it vanished from the driveway.

Iren claims the package contained a £150 Moncler beanie hat.

Her husband was supposed to get the hat as a Christmas gift.

“It was hidden at the front door for four hours but unfortunately, it was taken,” she told Derbyshire Live.

Iren claimed that she was late for work in the morning and signed for the package, but then hid it, preventing her from claiming on her insurance.

She informed the authorities about the incident.

The video shows the man approaching the home’s Ring doorbell, which has a camera built in.

On a bicycle, he can be seen approaching the house and pulling a carrier bag from his pocket before taking the parcel and cycling away.

He arrived at the property at 2:41 p.m. on Monday, November 29, before speeding away towards the A52, according to the surveillance footage.

The man has a beard and is dressed in a black rain jacket and grey slacks.

He also has a black hat on.

When it comes to parcel theft, police advice suggests tracking parcels whenever possible.

Residents should also secure a security light to the front door and install a CCTV doorbell that is connected to their mobile phone.

For frequent deliveries, police recommend using an off-sight locker service and arranging for a parcel to be delivered to a trusted neighbor or family member if you are not home.

