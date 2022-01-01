A bride-to-be and a tragic young couple in their 20s were killed in a horrific New Year’s Eve crash in Meath, prompting outpourings of condolences.

A bride-to-be and a tragic young couple, both in their twenties, were killed in a horrific New Year’s Eve crash in Meath, and tributes are pouring in.

Saoirse Corrigan and her partner Shane Gilchrist, both in their twenties, were tragically killed in a two-car collision in Kells, Co Meath.

After the head-on collision on the N52 near the M3 motorway, Julieanne Kehoe, the driver of the second car, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, but she was later pronounced dead.

According to the Irish Sun, the mother-of-three, who was born in Craanford, Co Wexford, was planning to marry this year and was on her way to Cavan, where she was building a house.

Julieanne’s car was also carrying three children, two baby girls and a 12-year-old boy, who were all taken to the hospital.

The boy was in critical condition last night, while the girls’ injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The triple death brings the total number of people killed on Irish roads this week to 12.

“Julie has been robbed of her future,” Craanford councillor Donal Kenny told the Irish Sun tonight.

Later this year, she was supposed to marry.

Everything has been removed.

“She was a wonderful mother,” says the author.

It’s a tragedy beyond description.

“We’re hoping and praying for the best for the kids.”

“My heartfelt condolences also go out to the other two young people who died.

They’ve all been robbed of their prospects.”

Saoirse had just started her dream job as a teacher and was a keen camogie player, according to The Irish Sun.

Shane, her boyfriend, was a hurling legend in Castlepollard, Co Westmeath.

“May Saoirse’s gentle soul Rest in Peace,” her heartbroken family wrote in a death notice, expressing their grief.

Her mother Orlene and father Michael, brothers Cathal and Cillian, and sisters Brónagh and Gráinne are all survivors.

Shane leaves behind his mother Trisha and father David, as well as brothers Luke, Bryan, and Peter, and sister Emma.

Last night, tributes poured in for the well-known couple.

“I’m still speechless and in shock that you’re no longer here,” one of Saoirse’s friends said.

I really don’t want to believe it.

“God had no right to take you from your family and friends because you were too young, Saoirse. You were such a kind-hearted, beautiful soul.”

“I’ll never forget our conversation or memories, or how sweet you were bringing me sweets to my hotel room in Pollard on Christmas Eve, and making my night by making me laugh so hard.”

“I hope you get the best bed up there, but you should still be here dancing with us.”

