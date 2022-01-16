A ‘Brit’ gunman took four hostages in a Texas synagogue siege after demanding to speak with ‘Lady Al Qaeda.’

According to reports, the Texas synagogue captor who held four worshippers hostage was a British national.

After storming the temple and demanding to speak with convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, the deceased suspect held members of Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville hostage for nearly 12 hours.

After Infosurhoy reported that the hostage-taker was British, FBI agents will now communicate with the Met Police as the investigation progresses.

After many speculated the suspect had a British accent, FBI Special Agent in Charge Matt DeSarno announced earlier that the agency’s investigation “will have global reach.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said it is “monitoring the situation” and in “contact with local authorities,” according to a spokesperson.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed late Saturday night that all four people had been removed from the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue.

According to the FBI, the hostage-taker was killed inside the building after loud bangs and gunfire were heard.

Shortly after 5 p.m., one of the hostages was released with no injuries.

As soon as possible, the hostages will be reunited with their families.

The congregation’s rabbi, Charlie Cytron-Walker, was said to be among the hostages who were released safely.

The FBI said late Saturday at a press conference that they know who the suspect is, but that they are waiting to release more information.

The hostage-taker is said to have demanded to speak with Aafia Siddiqui, a convicted terrorist.

Aafia Siddiqui, dubbed “Lady Al Qaeda,” is serving an 86-year prison sentence near Fort Worth.

She’s a Pakistani neuroscientist who’s linked to Al Qaeda.

However, a lawyer for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, who represents her brother Muhammad, condemned the attack and stated that the family was working “to release their sister from incarceration by legal and non-violent means only.”

After the gunman referred to her as his “sister,” ABC News speculated that Siddiqui’s biological brother might be involved, but the lawyer denied the reports.

A statement from the council read, “We strongly condemn the hostage-taking at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas.”

“This antisemitic assault on a place of worship is intolerable.

We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community and hope that the hostages were quickly freed and brought to safety by law enforcement authorities.

“We want to be clear: the hostage-taker is NOT Dr.

Aafia Siddiqui’s brother, who is not even in the same area as the horrific incident.

“We’d like the hostage-taker to be aware that Dr.

Aafia Siddiqui and her family vehemently oppose this act and…

