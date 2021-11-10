A British man offers rides in his ‘Tank Taxi.’

A British man offers rides in a ‘Tank Taxi.’

When visiting England as a tourist, the most common mode of transport is a red double-decker bus.

However, you can now take a tank ride.

That’s right, according to UPI, a man named Merlin Batchelor in Norwich is charging $1,000 for rides in his “Tank Taxi” to various locations.

The tank rides, according to this entrepreneur wizard, are more than just a means of getting people from one place to another; they also provide “pure entertainment.”

As you drive down the street, you’ll notice a lot of people laughing and pointing.”

Batchelor bought the 15-ton surplus vehicle over the Internet for $35,000 (which, ironically, has cheaper insurance than his family’s Honda Civic), according to Forbes, which explains the origins of this rather unique mode of transportation service.

However, Batchelor admits that the tank isn’t exactly a tank—it’s an armored personal carrier (APC)—but it’s close enough to a real tank to pass.

It’s also a huge hit with the general public.

“…there was a stranger and their child who said, ‘This is the best thing that’s ever happened here,'” Batchelor tells the Norwich Evening News.

Batchelor is currently only licensed to transport passengers to weddings and funerals, but he remains hopeful that he will be able to obtain permits that will allow him to transport customers to proms, birthdays, and other events.

Of course, this does not imply that Batchelor only uses the tank for work.

“The kids love going shopping in it,” he says.