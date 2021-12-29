A British teacher was paralyzed after a terrifying 20-foot fall while taking an end-of-term Christmas selfie.

A BRITISH teacher is paralyzed after a 20-foot balcony collapsed during a party selfie in Thailand, crushing her spine.

Jill Dodds, 47, from Morpeth, Northumberland, had been living in Thailand for about six years when she decided to take a photo on a balcony on December 18.

The Brit was leaning on the fence when it gave way and he fell 20 feet, suffering serious spinal injuries.

A broken collar bone was also sustained by another person involved in the incident.

Jill’s vertebrae were crushed and another fractured, leaving her with no movement in her legs and no use of her hands and fingers, necessitating 24-hour care.

Her family is now frantically trying to raise as much money as possible so that Jill can return to the North East as soon as she is fit enough to travel.

Katie Breeze, 39, said she was “numb” when she heard the news, and that the situation was made more difficult by Jill’s distance.

“It was an end-of-term party all day, and around 2pm they were taking pictures,” Katie explained.

“As they leant on the fence, the fence gave way, another person fell and broke her collar bone, seriously injuring Jill.”

Two of her vertebrae were damaged when she fell about 20 feet.

One had been crushed, while the other had been fractured.

“From the waist down, she has no mobility, no feeling in her legs, she can’t use her hands, and she can’t move her wrists.”

“She can’t hold anything, has to be spoon-fed, and drinks through a straw, but she can speak and move her head.”

Jill’s health insurance, according to Katie, covered an ambulance ride and a stay in a private hospital’s intensive care unit.

Her insurance has run out, so she’s been transferred to a government facility.

“At the moment, she is in a Thai government hospital, where she has been for about a week,” she said.

“She underwent surgery to have metal rods inserted into her nerves to relieve some of the pressure.

“At the moment, they don’t know about long-term consequences.”

We were told it would take two years for her to be able to walk again, but we simply don’t know.”

Jill’s friends and coworkers have rallied around her, paying her visits in the hospital and even caring for her two dogs while keeping her loved ones updated.

They even brought her a Christmas meal to cheer her up.

She has no mobility below the waist, no sensation in her legs, and is unable to use…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.