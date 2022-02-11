A broken leg puts an end to a governor’s race in Pennsylvania.

Senator from the state of Michigan

Scott Martin announced his withdrawal from the governor’s race on Friday due to a broken leg and ankle injury.

During a fall in his driveway in January, the Lancaster Republican broke his leg.

Within a week, he underwent surgery and returned to campaigning a few days later.

In a statement released Friday, he said the injuries “went beyond a simple broken bone and included a severing of numerous ligaments and tendons in my ankle that will require greater and longer rehabilitation than I had hoped for.”

He also stated that continuing to campaign could affect his ability to walk in the long run.

“While this is extremely disappointing, it is the best decision for my family, myself, and the supporters to whom I owe my all-out effort.”

“I appreciate everyone’s support throughout this campaign, and as a State Senator, I will continue to be a strong conservative voice focused on achieving positive results for Pennsylvania,” the statement said.

READ MORE: A Pennsylvania senator is ‘running,’ but it’s more like scooting these days for governor.

Martin’s departure has left an unusually large field of Republicans vying to succeed Democratic Gov. Chris Christie.

Tom Wolf is ineligible to run for re-election because he is in his second term.

Lou Barletta of Luzerne County, Shawn Berger of Carbon County, Guy Ciarrocchi of Chester County, Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman of Centre County, Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale, Charlie Gerow of Cumberland County, Melissa Hart of Allegheny County, Sen. Jake Corman of Centre County, Sen. Jake Corman of Centre County, Sen. Jake Corman of Centre County, Sen. Jake Corman of Centre County, Sen. Jake Corman of Centre County, Sen. Jake Cor

Doug Mastriano of Franklin County, William McSwain of Chester County, Jason Richey of Allegheny County, John Ventre of Westmoreland County, Dave White, and Dr. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County, William McSwain of Chester County, Jason Richey of Allegheny County, John Ventre of Westmoreland County, and Dr. Doug Mastriano of Westmoreland County

Northampton County resident Nche Zama.