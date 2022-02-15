A Bucknell University student has been arrested and charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

LEWISBURG, Pa. – A Bucknell University student is accused of assaulting and dragging his former girlfriend upstairs in her off-campus apartment building early Saturday morning.

On charges of aggravated and simple assault and strangulation, Yeheng Li, 22, was committed to the Union County Prison in lieu of (dollar)50,000 bail.

After receiving a report of a female calling for assistance at 2:25 a.m., Buffalo Valley Regional Police were dispatched.

In the arrest affidavit, she describes the incident as follows:

She tried to tell Li she didn’t want to be with him while his friends were visiting.

They had been intimate partners for about two years, she claimed.

Li became enraged when her friends left and grabbed her by the throat, making it difficult for her to breathe.

He then covered her mouth with his hand.

She managed to break free and seek refuge in the basement.

Li discovered her there and grabbed her by the throat once more, dragging her up the stairwell.

She escaped once more and locked herself in her apartment, where she was discovered by police.

The victim’s throat had a fresh red mark on it, and her lips were swollen, according to an officer.

According to police, Li had scratch marks on the side of his neck and a shoe print on his shirt after admitting to arguing with the female.

Li’s Lewisburg address on the charges is not the same as the incident location.

When asked if the victim is a student, Bucknell spokesman Michael Ferlazzo remained tight-lipped.

Officials say Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests are showing their age, from pit latrines to poorly rated bridges.

‘A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’: Central Pennsylvania students collaborate with NASA to build space station components