A BULLET HOLE in the windshield of a Minneapolis school bus driver who was shot in front of children under the age of ten can be seen in this shocking photo.

A BULLET HOLE in the windshield of a Minneapolis school bus driver who was shot in front of children under the age of ten is shown in this shocking photo.

Three young children were still on board when a school bus driver was shot in the head on Wednesday.

The shooting occurred around 2:16 p.m. near 37th and North Girard Avenue, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they discovered the bus driver had been shot in the head.

According to police, the driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Three children, all under the age of ten, were on the bus at the time of the shooting; however, none of them were injured, and the children were taken home by the police.

The shooting is currently being investigated.

In the bus’s front windshield, a visible bullet hole was discovered.

