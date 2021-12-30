A business manager for the Kardashians was murdered, and her boyfriend was charged with murder and torture.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles business manager was killed, and her boyfriend was charged with murder and torture, authorities said Wednesday. Her clients included Nicki Minaj and the Kardashians.

Angela Kukawski, 55, was discovered dead in her car in Simi Valley, northwest of Los Angeles, on December.

Police said she died on the 23rd, a day after she was reported missing.

According to authorities and public records, her 49-year-old boyfriend, Jason Barker, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder and torture.

According to the Ventura County coroner, Kukawski died of strangulation and sharp and blunt force injuries to the head and neck.

Barker also tortured her with a knife, according to a criminal complaint filed by prosecutors in Los Angeles County.

Detectives believe Barker killed Kukawski inside their Sherman Oaks home, then put her in her car, drove it to Simi Valley, parked it, and left her inside, according to authorities.

Barker was being held in custody on a bail of over (dollar)3 million.

He has not entered a plea or made a statement in response to the charges.

It’s unclear whether he’s hired an attorney who could comment on the matter.

According to entertainment trade publications Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, Kukawski worked for the firm Boulevard Management and handled several high-profile clients during her career, including Nicki Minaj, Kim Kardashian, Offset, and the estate of Tupac Shakur.

In a statement, Todd Bozick of Boulevard Management said, “We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski.”

“Angie was a wonderful, kind person who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.”

