A Canadian court has issued an injunction to remove protesters who are blocking an international bridge connecting the United States and Canada.

A Canadian court has granted an injunction to remove protesters who are blocking an international bridge connecting the United States and Canada.

Demonstrators must leave Ambassador Bridge by 7 p.m. local time.

TRENTON, ONTARIO

On Friday, a Canadian judge issued an order removing protesters who were blocking the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Canada and the United States.

Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz issued the order in an Ontario court, setting a deadline of 7 p.m. local time to allow protesters to move on their own.

If protesters continue to block the bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan, police have warned that they will move in, arresting protesters and seizing their vehicles.

The Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association and the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association petitioned the court for the injunction, which was supported by the city of Windsor.

They were successful in arguing that the blockade was harming the city’s and region’s economies.

Hundreds of millions of dollars in back-and-forth goods, primarily auto parts, are transported daily by trucks across the bridge.

The blockade halted the flow, raising concerns among Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden about economic damage and job losses in both countries.

The bridge closure, according to Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, cost the Canadian economy CAN(dollar)400 million ((dollar)314 million) per day.

The demonstrators were part of a larger movement calling for the repeal of various coronavirus-related health regulations, including mandatory vaccinations.

They began blocking the bridge on Monday, and there have been similar blockades at other border crossings in Ontario, Manitoba, and Alberta.

Protesters also descended on Ottawa two weeks ago, effectively paralyzing the 1 million-strong Canadian capital.

Thousands of protesters and hundreds of trucks caused chaos in Ottawa earlier this week, prompting the city to declare a state of emergency.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had declared a state of emergency for the entire province earlier in the day.