A car fight in Pennsylvania between a couple and their two children ends with the man being stabbed and the couple being charged.

A car fight in Pennsylvania between a couple and their two children ends with the man being stabbed, and both of them being charged.

It is simply not safe to fight and drive with children in the car.

It becomes extremely dangerous when the fight escalates into a stabbing.

As a result, according to WJAC-TV in Johnstown, a stabbing in a car involving a couple from Somerset County has landed both of them in serious legal trouble.

On Sunday in Richland Township, Cambria County, the couple, Craig Sorensen, 53, and Brenda Furlong, 55, were traveling in a vehicle with two children.

According to WJAC, the Sunday drive devolved into a brawl, with both parties striking each other as they sped down a local highway.

When the fight started, Furlong was driving and Sorensen was in the front passenger seat, according to police.

ADDITIONAL PA.

SUMMARY:

Police say a man living in a rented office in Pennsylvania clubbed the manager to death after she ejected him.

A woman was fatally beaten while sitting in the reception area of a Pennsylvania office building.

The 15-year-old Pennsylvania student who was killed in a van outside of school has been identified: ‘His smile was contagious.’

Snowy road conditions in Pennsylvania caused a two-day delay for a superload truck.

While molesting a 5-year-old girl in Pennsylvania, a man is accused of giving her genital herpes.

Furlong pulled out a knife and began stabbing Sorensen despite being behind the wheel, according to police.

They add that this happened while two children and another adult were in the backseat.

At the time, Furlong and Sorensen were in charge of the two minors.

As a result, according to WJAC, both have been charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment of another person, and endangering the welfare of children.

Sorensen’s stab wounds were described as minor and did not require hospitalization.

Furlong was last seen in the Cambria County Jail after failing to post bail.

According to court documents obtained by WJAC, Sorensen has been released after posting bail.

Police say a fight between a Somerset County couple on the highway ended with one of them being stabbed with a knife — while their children were present.https:t.coxMnrnCp8rI