A car stopped in Tradeston by Glasgow police yielded drugs worth £70,000.

Police in Glasgow seize drugs worth £70,000 after stopping a car in Tradeston.

On Wednesday night, officers from the Gorbals Community Policing Team stopped a car on Mauchline Street and discovered the controlled drugs, which were believed to be cannabis.

On December 22, around 9.15 p.m., a seizure occurred.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the discovery, according to Police Scotland.

The man was released with the promise of returning to court at a later date.

The Procurator Fiscal will receive a report.