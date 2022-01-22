A car windshield is smashed on a Pennsylvania highway by ice and snow from a tractor-trailer.

On a Pennsylvania highway, ice and snow from a tractor-trailer smash a car’s windshield.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, ice and snow from a tractor-trailer on I-78 smashed the windshield of a car traveling the other way.

According to police, two people in a 2017 Ford Fusion that was hit were unharmed.

According to police, the driver’s windshield was shattered.

It happened around 12:45 p.m.

According to a news release from state police in Hamburg, the accident occurred on I-78 in Windsor Township, Berks County, on Tuesday.

“She saw the icesnow become dislodged and was just hoping that it would not hit her vehicle,” the 41-year-old driver from Garnerville, Pa., told police.

When the accident occurred near mile-marker 32, the Ford was traveling east and the tractor-trailer was traveling west.

The tractor-trailer kept moving forward.

Hamburg EMS treated the Ford’s driver for minor scratches to her face and hands at the scene, according to police.

According to the release, a 37-year-old man in the passenger seat, who was also from Garnerville, was unharmed.

[email protected] is the email address for Kurt Bresswein.

