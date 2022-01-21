A care home appeal to make a Glasgow woman’s 101st birthday special resulted in 4,500 cards being sent to her.

After a care home appeal to make her 101st birthday extra special, a Glasgow woman received 4,500 cards.

Following an appeal from her care home, a 101-year-old woman has received thousands of birthday cards from strangers.

Edna Clayton, a single mother with few relatives, received the appeal from her care facility before the big day on January 31.

Following an appeal after she spent her 100th birthday alone due to lockdown, she received a whopping 4,500 cards in just three days.

Edna will also go on a party bus with her son James, 58, and her care home pals.

She lives in Glasgow’s Hector House, where she will have a birthday tea party after the trip and is expecting a special card from the Queen after missing out the previous year.

Edna, who lived in Battlefield, credits her long life to her carefree attitude and refusal to be bothered by setbacks.

Because she doesn’t want to let her standards slip, she still does her own make-up and gets her hair done every morning.

“The secrets to my long life are not worrying, sheer determination, being positive, being independent, taking what life throws at you with a smile on your face and getting on with it,” Edna said.

“I enjoy having my hair done, and I continue to color it. Just because I’m turning 101 doesn’t mean I should let my grey hairs show.”

“I enjoy putting on my make-up in the mornings as well as breathing in fresh air.”

She stated that the fact that people took the time to write to her restored her faith in humanity.

“It reminds me that there are a lot of lovely, kind people in this world,” Edna added.

“I’m planning on taking a party bus for the first time, and then having a wee afternoon tea with my boy and fellow residents,” she says.

“Edna spent her birthday alone last year due to restrictions,” said care home manager Angela Dodd.

