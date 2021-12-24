A cargo plane crashes in the Democratic Republic of Congo, killing at least five people.

A cargo plane crashes in the Democratic Republic of Congo, killing at least 5 people.

According to the transport minister, three crew members were killed in the crash, which he blamed on bad weather.

Rwanda’s capital is Kigali.

A cargo plane crashed in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday, killing at least five people, according to the government.

According to Transport Minister Cherubin Okende, the plane crashed in Kalehe village in South Kivu province on Wednesday after taking off from Goma, the capital city of North Kivu province.

Three crew members were among those killed, he said.

The weather, according to Okende, played a role in the accident.

“The pilot in command was a seasoned veteran.

He tried everything to land, but due to bad weather, he was unable to do so,” he explained.