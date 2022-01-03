A cargo ship was kidnapped by Yemeni rebels, according to the Saudi-led coalition.

Yemen rebels hijacked a cargo ship, according to a Saudi-led coalition.

The Houthi rebels have made no comment.

Yemen, SANAA

On Monday, the Saudi-led coalition accused Houthi rebels of hijacking a cargo ship off the coast of Hudaydah, Yemen.

The coalition said in a statement that the Houthi militia hijacked a ship carrying medical supplies for a Saudi field hospital on Yemen’s Socatra Island.

The statement said, “This piracy demonstrates the danger posed by the Houthi militia to navigation in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.”

The Houthi group has yet to respond to the coalition’s statement.

The Royal Navy’s Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received reports of an attack on a vessel near Yemen’s Red Sea port of Ras Isa.

Ships in the area were advised to exercise extreme caution by the UKMTO.

Houthi rebels backed by Iran announce rocket and drone attacks on Saudi territory on a regular basis, claiming they are in response to the Saudi-led coalition’s assault on Yemen.

Since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa, Yemen has been engulfed in violence and instability.

According to UN estimates, a Saudi-led coalition aimed at restoring Yemen’s government has exacerbated the situation, resulting in one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of the population, or about 30 million people, in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, and more than 13 million in danger of starvation.