a carpenter from Huygens (Leuze) violently strikes a tree and kills himself

A dramatic road accident occurred on Friday afternoon around 4 p.m. on the road between Tourpes and Ellignies-Sainte-Anne, right on the edge of the two municipalities. It cost the life of a man.

On this wide, rolling National 526, a motorist lost control of his vehicle near the TVG bridge in circumstances that remain to be determined.

The car wrapped around a tree. The emergency services intervened quickly with rescue equipment to extract the driver who was returning from work.

This carpenter, in his forties, worked in the Huygens chassis manufacturing company, located in the Leuze zoning, right next to the Ores buildings.

He was much appreciated by his colleagues. To his family and loved ones, the editorial staff of Nord Eclair expresses its sincere condolences.