A Central Pennsylvania councilman has been charged with stalking his ex-girlfriend months after they broke up.

According to court documents, a newly sworn-in member of the Mechanicsburg Borough Council was accused of harassing and stalking his ex-girlfriend after they broke up last year.

In January, Robert “Bob” Buhrig Jr. was charged.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Pennsylvania State Police, 11 people have been charged with stalking, loitering, prowling at night, and harassment.

The following allegations were made in the affidavit:

Buhrig and his ex-girlfriend broke up “badly” in January 2021, but she continued to receive harassing texts and calls from him in the months that followed, she told troopers.

She described the communication as “annoying” and “unwanted,” according to the affidavit.

Surveillance cameras in the woman’s backyard in South Middleton Township captured a man in a hooded jacket walking through the yard.

The man was seen on video peering through the glass back doors and the kitchen window before walking away.

According to the affidavit, Buhrig’s ex assured troopers that he was the man in her yard.

Buhrig had already been warned by state police to stay away from his ex because of a previous stalking incident reported in March 2021.

She said she saw a man she thought was Buhrig walking down an alley near her house that night.

According to the affidavit, the incident terrified her and prompted her to contact state police.

According to the affidavit, in a November 21 interview with state police, Buhrig admitted to going to his ex’s house.

He reportedly went to the front and back of the house to apologize for how the relationship ended, but he claimed he didn’t knock because “no one appeared home.”

On Jan. 1, Buhrig was sworn in as a member of the Mechanicsburg Borough Council.

3, according to the website of the borough council.

Buhrig and his attorney were unavailable for comment.

Borough Council President Kyle Miller declined to comment on the incident, describing it as a “personal matter” for Buhrig.

Buhrig has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 23 in front of Magisterial District Judge Daniel Freedman, according to online court records.

