A Central Pennsylvania firm has purchased a Fred Couples-designed 27-hole golf course in North Carolina.

Brown Golf has purchased Carolina National Golf Club, a 27-hole golf course designed by golfer Fred Couples in Bolivia, North Carolina.

Carolina National is 30 miles south of Wilmington, NC, and 30 miles north of North Myrtle Beach, SC.

The 27-hole course “meanders through rich low country terrain, with dramatic views of the Lockwood Folly River,” according to a press release from the company.

The purchase took place in December.

The deal’s terms haven’t been revealed.

Brown Golf’s three owners, one Brown Golf employee, and one minority owner will all own the club.

The course will be run by Brown Golf.

According to the news release, “Carolina National Golf Club is exactly the type of facility where our company can excel.”

“These are fantastic layouts for a burgeoning emerging market.

We’re very enthusiastic about the club’s long-term prospects.”

Brown Golf now has 22 locations (28 golf courses) in Pennsylvania, Vermont, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Missouri, Minnesota, and Florida, as a result of this latest acquisition.

Brown Golf was established in 2011 and offers golf course acquisition, management, and consulting services.

